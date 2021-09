How politicians reacted after exit polls from Germany's election

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst react after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Reactions from senior German politicians and others after exit polls from Sunday's national election showed Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats virtually tied. read more :

OLAF SCHOLZ, SPD CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR

"The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should rise upwards, and that is a big success. This is going to be a long election evening, that is certain. But it is also certain that many put their cross by the SPD because they want the next Chancellor of Germany to be called Olaf Scholz.

"Lets wait for the final result, and then we'll get to work."

ARMIN LASCHET, CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR

"It was clear to us that without incumbent's bonus it would be a more open, a tighter and a tougher election campaign. This is a neck and neck race.

"We will do everything to form a conservative-led government, because Germany needs a future-oriented coalition that modernizes our country."

HUBERTUS HEIL, SPD LABOUR MINISTER:

"This is a spectacular success. This demonstrates citizens' faith in Olaf Scholz... The SPD is back, we are in our place again."

ANNALENA BAERBOCK, GREENS CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR

"We wanted more. We didn't manage that, partly because of mistakes at the start of the campaign - mistakes I made.

"It makes sense that different parties talk to each other in different combinations."

CHRISTIAN LINDNER, FREE DEMOCRAT LEADER

"The election result is not easy to read. None of the former popular parties has more than 25-26% of the vote. So 75% of Germans didn't vote for the party that will provide the next chancellor. Perhaps the Greens and the FDP should talk to each other first."

PAUL ZIEMIAK, CHRISTIAN DEMOCRAT GENERAL SECRETARY:

"That hurts... It's clear: the losses are raw, they are bitter. But we have a credo in the CDU - first the country, then the party. According to the numbers we have now there is a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of CDU/CSU, FDP and Green that stands for stability, security and climate protection."

JULIAN REICHELT, EDITOR OF BILD, GERMANY'S TOP-SELLING NEWSPAPER:

"(Chancellor candidate) Armin Laschet is standing there with a result that is a historic catastrophe for the CDU."

