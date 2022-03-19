Humanitarian corridor for evacuation in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be open on Saturday - governor

LVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

"A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A 'regime of silence' has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT)," Gaiday said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

