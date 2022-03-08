1 minute read
'Humanitarian corridor' set to allow civilians out of Ukraine's Sumy - deputy PM
LVIV, Ukraine, March 8 (Reuters) - Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," she said in a televised statement.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.