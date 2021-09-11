Skip to main content

Europe

Hundreds protest against rise in homophobic attacks in Madrid

1 minute read
1/3

LGBTIQ+ activists and supporters demonstrate against hate crimes at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, September 11, 2021. The signs read: "They touch one of us, they touch us all". REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people gathered in central Madrid on Saturday to call for better protection for LGBT rights after a series of homophobic attacks that have shocked Spain in recent months.

People waved rainbow flags and carried banners reading: "justice", "touch one of us, touch us all", "we are being killed".

"We are here to protest against the continuous homophobic attacks and the constant aggressions that happen weekend after weekend," said protester Gabriel Escribano.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday chaired an urgent meeting of ministers, community leaders and police to discuss how to reduce hate crimes, which have been growing by around 9% a year since 2014, according to the Interior Ministry. read more

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Wednesday hate crimes were on the rise and becoming more violent.

There have been growing calls for the government to take action since the killing of nursing assistant Samuel Luiz, who was beaten to death in July in the northwestern region of Galicia allegedly because of his sexual orientation. read more

Spain has long been praised as an LGBT-friendly destination, and was a pioneer of gay rights, becoming just the third country in the world to legalise gay marriage in 2005.

Reporting by Michael Gore and Elena Rodriguez; Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 6:07 PM UTC

Thousands of Catalans rally for independence in Barcelona

Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the region's independence from Spain.

Europe
Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece
Europe
Serbian protesters demand more action to stop industrial pollution
Europe
Polish medics march to demand better pay and health system reforms
Europe
Hundreds protest against rise in homophobic attacks in Madrid