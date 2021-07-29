Hundreds in Slovak capital block traffic in protest against vaccination law

PRAGUE, July 29 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people blocked traffic in the centre of Slovak capital Bratislava, protesting against a law which gives those who have had the COVID-19 vaccine easier access to public events and spaces, Slovak media reported on Thursday.

The law, which requires people who haven't been inoculated to take a test for such access, was approved by parliament on Sunday and signed by President Zuzana Caputova on Monday.

Slovakia joins a growing number of countries who also stipulate that a vaccine, or a negative test, will be needed for venues such as cinemas, restaurants and other closed spaces. read more

Small groups of protesters started arriving to a square in front of Caputova's official residence in the morning, with their numbers rising throughout the day, the Dennik N daily reported.

The protest, while peaceful, has disrupted traffic in the whole city, but the police have not moved to disperse the crowd.

A similar protest took place last Friday outside parliament, where riot police fired teargas at people who blocked the entrance and pelted the building with eggs. read more

As of Thursday, 35.7% of the population was fully vaccinated, data from Johns Hopkins University showed. That is one of the lowest per capita rates in the European Union.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.