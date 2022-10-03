Hungarian lawmakers pass new anti-graft law to avoid loss of EU funds















BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament passed the first of a series of anti-corruption bills on Monday as Budapest tries to avoid a loss of European Union funds.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party majority passed an amendment to the criminal code with 136 members of parliament voting yes, while 7 voted against it, and 14 abstained.

Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman











