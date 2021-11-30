Hungarian parliament empowers government to hold referendum on LGBT issues

A huge rainbow baloon put up by members of Amnesty International and Hatter, an NGO promoting LGBT rights, is seen at Hungary's parliament in protest against anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday that will empower the government to hold a referendum on LGBT issues, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban heads into a tough election race next year.

Earlier this year Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, stepping up a culture war with the European Union. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.