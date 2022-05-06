Hungary cannot support new EU sanctions against Russia in present form -PM Orban

FILE PHOTO - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he and Hungarian President Janos Ader give a statement to the media after their talks at the Presidential Palace in Budapest, Hungary, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot support the European Union's new sanctions package against Russia in its present form, including an embargo on Russian crude oil imports, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the European Commission's current proposal would amount to an "atomic bomb" dropped on the Hungarian economy, adding that Hungary was ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet Hungarian interests.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

