Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says

Migrants walk along a road near the Hungary-Serbia border in Horgos, Serbia, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Files

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hungary will not change its controversial immigration laws despite a European court ruling saying some provisions of the legislation are against EU law, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Tuesday. read more

"The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection," Orban said. "We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it."

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely

