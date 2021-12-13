Europe
Hungary detects first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant -state tv
1 minute read
BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary has detected two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its first cases since the variant was discovered, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on state television channel M1 on Monday.
Muller also said that most new COVID-19 infections were still caused by the Delta variant in Hungary.
Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Philippa Fletcher
