Skip to main content

EuropeHungary to ease virus curbs on enough vaccine supply for applicants

Reuters
1 minute read

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said new easing measures announced earlier would take effect on Saturday as the vaccination rate surpasses 40% for people with at least one shot.

As the deadliest wave of the coronavirus slowly recedes and large shipments from both eastern and western sources arrive there are enough vaccines in the country to inoculate everyone who has registered, Orban said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 29, 2021 · 8:27 PM UTCKremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week.

EuropeAnalysis: Chip shortages expose Achilles’ heel of Germany’s recovery
EuropeEurope’s oil majors leave pandemic blues behind
EuropePope’s anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros
EuropeU.S. top diplomat Blinken to visit Ukraine next week -CBS News