Hungary evacuates 32 people from embassy in Kyiv -minister

BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has evacuated 32 people from its embassy in Kyiv, including some Hungarian embassy staff, two journalists, 10 South African and 10 Nigerian nationals, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

He said the evacuated embassy staff and foreign nationals crossed over into Hungary overnight.

(This story corrects first paragraph to show only embassy staff have been evacuated, not the ambassador)

