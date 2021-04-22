Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeHungary expected to reopen restaurant terraces as COVID shots accelerate

Reuters
2 minutes read

Hungary is expected to reopen restaurant terraces and shorten a night-time curfew from Saturday as the vaccination campaign allows for a further reopening of the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that by Friday, 3.5 million Hungarians could be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which could rise to 4 million, or around 40% of the population, by early next week.

Gulyas said that could allow a further easing of coronavirus curbs, which will be laid out by Orban in coming days.

Hungary has been at the forefront of the European Union's inoculation drive, while its death rates have also been among the highest in the world as the third wave of the pandemic hit Central Europe especially hard.

Hungarian hospitals are still under heavy strain even though the third wave has peaked and infections are slowly declining.

Nationalist Orban, who faces an election in 2022, is trying to reopen the economy as fast as possible in order to avoid another shock after a 5% recession last year.

Gulyas said Hungary will receive a further 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine next week, and also further shipments of Russian Sputnik V and Pfizer shots.

Hungary started to reopen its economy earlier this month by reopening shops. However, hotels can still only take business visitors, and restaurants have been open just for takeout or delivery. Most schools are still in remote learning.

Hungary, with a population around 10 million, has so far recorded 760,967 COVID-19 infections and 26,001 deaths. Some 7,500 patients are currently in hospitals, 876 of them still on ventilators.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeFrance defends Chad military takeover as needed to ensure stability