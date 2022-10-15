Hungary government expands scheme that caps mortgage rates - govt decree















BUDAPEST, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has expanded its existing scheme that caps mortgage rates effective Nov. 1 to include mortgages carrying fixed interest rates up to 5 years, it said in a decree published late on Friday.

Hungary's freeze on retail mortgage rates imposed this year on variable-rate loans has been part of the government's efforts to shield borrowers from rising interest rates. The new measure comes after the central bank's emergency rate hike on Friday aimed to shore up the sliding forint currency.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.