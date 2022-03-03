Skip to main content
Hungary govt aims to provide jobs to Ukrainians to ease labour shortage

Refugees fleeing from Ukraine wait for transport at Nyugati station, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus

BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has set up a government working group to provide jobs for people fleeing Ukraine as there are close to 80,000 vacancies in Hungary and the shortage is especially serious in construction, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"It is in the interest of the country that we should utilise the skilled labour as fast as possible, and is also in the interest of those who ...are forced to stay here temporarily," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

