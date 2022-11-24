Hungary govt expects total of 7 billion in EU funds next year















BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday.

At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU funds, also said the Hungarian government was committed to meet all requirements, including the one on judiciary, which Budapest undertook to meet by March 31.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson











