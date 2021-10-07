Skip to main content

Hungary has offered help to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients - foreign ministry

Medical staff dressed in protection gear move a COVID-19 patient who was affected by a fire in the intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt hospital, to an ambulance in Piatra Neamt, Romania, November 14 2020. Picture taken November 14, 2020. Inquam Photos/tvmneamt.ro/Flavius Corfu via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hungary has offered its help to neighbouring Romania in treating COVID-19 patients as the country grapples with record high new infections and a shortage of intensive care beds, the Hungarian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto offered Hungary's help in treating coronavirus patients in a letter over the weekend," the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions, adding that talks were underway with Romania about the actual steps to be taken.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

