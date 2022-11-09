Hungary industry minister Palkovics resigns over energy issues - website index.hu

Hungarian Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics sits for an interview in his office in Budapest, Hungary June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's Minister for Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics has resigned over energy issues, website index.hu reported on Wednesday, without more details.

The government did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about reports of the resignation. Palkovics has held senior posts in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government since 2014.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams

