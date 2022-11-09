Hungary industry minister Palkovics resigns over energy issues - website index.hu















BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's Minister for Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics has resigned over energy issues, website index.hu reported on Wednesday, without more details.

The government did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about reports of the resignation. Palkovics has held senior posts in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government since 2014.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams











