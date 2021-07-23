Hungary to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers -PM

A healthcare worker works at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has decided to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers as part of efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

"Already there are certain vaccines that are mandatory for people working in the healthcare sector ... we have now extended this to the coronavirus," Orban said..

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.