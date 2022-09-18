Hungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister

Education, Culture, Youth and Citizenship European Commissioner-designate Tibor Navracsics of Hungary addresses the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education, at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary on Sunday pledged to meet all of its commitments made to the European Commission to unlock European Union funding after the EU executive proposed suspending some 7.5 billion euros for Hungary over corruption. read more

Development Minister Tibor Navracsics, in charge of negotiations with the EU, said he hoped Hungary's measures would be sufficient to convince the EU Commission that sufficient safeguards will be implemented to protect EU funds.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Editing by William Maclean

