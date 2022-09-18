1 minute read
Hungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary on Sunday pledged to meet all of its commitments made to the European Commission to unlock European Union funding after the EU executive proposed suspending some 7.5 billion euros for Hungary over corruption. read more
Development Minister Tibor Navracsics, in charge of negotiations with the EU, said he hoped Hungary's measures would be sufficient to convince the EU Commission that sufficient safeguards will be implemented to protect EU funds.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.