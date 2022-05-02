1 minute read
Hungary moves embassy back to Kyiv
BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Hungary has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in Kyiv was already operating.
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
