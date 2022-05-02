Hungary moves embassy back to Kyiv

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Hungary has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in Kyiv was already operating.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

