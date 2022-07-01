Hungary must radically increase its defence capabilities, PM Orban says

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the European Union leaders summit, as EU's leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungary will speed up its defence development programme, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

"We must radically increase our defence capabilities," Orban said. He reiterated that Hungary's interest was for the war in neighbouring Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.