Hungary must radically increase its defence capabilities, PM Orban says
BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungary will speed up its defence development programme, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
"We must radically increase our defence capabilities," Orban said. He reiterated that Hungary's interest was for the war in neighbouring Ukraine to end as soon as possible.
Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
