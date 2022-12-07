Hungary parliament approves lifespan extension of Paks nuclear power plant















BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament on Wednesday approved extending the lifespan of four existing Russian-built reactors of the Paks nuclear power plant, greenlighting the government's plans of operating them up to 20 years longer.

Parliament approved the legislation submitted by deputy PM Zsolt Semjen with 170 votes in favour, eight votes against and one abstention.

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.