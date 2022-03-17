Hungary PM flags arrival of "bigger wave" of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) in Versailles, near Paris, France March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - Hungary expects a "bigger wave" of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page.

Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary's border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.

Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday's comments why he expected more refugees next week.

Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

