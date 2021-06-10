Hungary PM Orban confirms referendum on China university after protest

Demonstrators protest against the planned Chinese Fudan University campus in Budapest, Hungary, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban confirmed on Thursday that there would be a referendum on a planned establishment of a campus for Chinese Fudan university, which has triggered a protest over the weekend.

Orban, who faces elections in early 2022, has shelved plans for the Chinese school for now which analysts have said was aimed to defuse political tensions and take the steam out of the opposition's campaign against the university.

