Hungary PM Orban convenes defence council meeting















BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened a meeting of the defence council on Tuesday after crude shipments on the Druzhba pipeline were suspended and there was an explosion in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Hungary's defence minister had consulted with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the phone before the meeting, Orban's press chief told state news agency MTI.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.