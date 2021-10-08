Skip to main content

Europe

Hungary PM Orban flags further wage hikes ahead of 2022 election

1 minute read

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hungary will raise nurses' salaries by 21% from January and plans to lift the monthly minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($644), Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban, who faces elections next year, said talks on the minimum wage hike were still underway. The government will cut taxes for businesses if they are ready to raise the minimum wage, he added.

He also flagged a 10% pay hike for teachers for 2022.

Orban's handouts for voters ahead of what is expected to be a tight election include measures such as a $2-billion income-tax rebate for families, a waiver of income tax for young workers, grants for home renovations and extra pension payments. read more

($1=310.41 forints)

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 6:07 AM UTC

And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far

All eight winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in medicine, chemistry, physics and literature have been men, re-igniting a recurring debate about diversity in the highly coveted awards, particularly those in science.

Europe
Ireland agrees to global tax deal, sacrificing prized low rate
Europe
Polish court rules some EU law is unconstitutional, deepening dispute
Europe
German Social Democrats upbeat over coalition talks as conservatives regroup
Europe
Volcanic ash buildup shuts airport on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands