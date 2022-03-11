Hungary PM Orban says EU will not sanction Russian gas or oil

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, amid a summit of EU leaders in France.

"The most important issue for us has been settled in a favourable way: there won't be sanctions that would apply to gas or oil, so Hungary's energy supply is secure in the upcoming period," Orban added.

