Hungary ready to take care of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed -govt

Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff speaks during an interview in his office in Budapest, Hungary on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hungary could take care of tens of thousands of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

"Asylum rules are clear, the first safe country needs to provide shelter," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing, adding that Hungary's interest was that war should be avoided in the Russia-Ukraine stand-off.

Russia has troops massed near Ukraine and the United States has warned that Russia was planning an attack. Moscow denies any such plans.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.