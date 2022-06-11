Hungary releases part of oil reserves after incident in OMV's refinery

BUDAPEST, June 11 (Reuters) - Hungary was releasing part of its strategic oil reserves to prevent fuel shortages after an incident at Austrian oil and gas group OMV's (OMVV.VI) refinery at Schwechat near Vienna, the government said on Saturday.

Fuel reserves amounting to 18 million litres of gasoline and 29 million litres of diesel will be made available for OMV to purchase and distribute inside Hungary, according to a decree published in the official gazette on Saturday.

"Despite the incident at OMV's Austrian refinery fuel supply is assured," state news agency MTI quoted Minister of Technology and Innovation Laszlo Palkovics.

OMV said earlier this month that a mechanical incident had occurred at the refinery, which has been undergoing maintenance since April 19.

Austria announced on June 4 that it was releasing part of its strategic oil reserves to prevent fuel shortages after the incident. read more

On Friday OMV said that it was implementing measures to make up for shortfalls at the Schwechat refinery.

The measures, combined with the part of strategic fuel reserves Austria released after the incident, should be enough to bridge the supply gap at OMV petrol stations until repairs are over, a spokesperson said. read more

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Daniel Wallis

