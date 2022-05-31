Hungary reports first case of monkeypox

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Hungary has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told state news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The patient is a 38-year-old man and health authorities are still investigating whether he travelled abroad recently, she said.

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Edmund Blair

