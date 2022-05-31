1 minute read
Hungary reports first case of monkeypox
BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Hungary has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told state news agency MTI on Tuesday.
The patient is a 38-year-old man and health authorities are still investigating whether he travelled abroad recently, she said.
