Hungary reports jump in new COVID cases to record 20,174 on Wed

A nurse gives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a patient at the Bethesda Children's Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Budapest, Hungary, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 20,174 on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 41,087 people have died of COVID-19. There are 3,145 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 164 on ventilators, the government said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.