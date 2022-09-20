Hungary says EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe.

"The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis," Peter Szijjarto said in his statement.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens

