1 minute read
Hungary says EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe.
"The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis," Peter Szijjarto said in his statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.