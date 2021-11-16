Hungary says will act against foreign-funded NGOs seeking to "promote migration"

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's government said on Tuesday that it acknowledged a ruling by the EU's top court on asylum rules but reserved the right to take action against activities of foreign-funded NGOs that it believed were seeking to "promote migration".

The European Union's top court ruled earlier on Tuesday that Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law with its legislation that considers asylum applications inadmissible if the asylum seeker arrived to Hungary via a third country considered safe. read more

The court also found that Hungary went against EU law by criminalising certain activities of providing assistance in making or lodging an application for asylum in its territory.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.