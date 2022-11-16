Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Orban says after blast near Ukraine border

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks on as he is welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for bilateral talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, saying a calm and thorough investigation was needed into the causes of the blast in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukraine border. read more

"We need a calm and thorough investigation regarding the explosions in #Przewodow. One thing is for sure: Hungary stands firmly by Poland," Orban said on Twitter.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks