Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Hungary still eligible for EU recovery funds- PM's chief of staff

1 minute read

BUDAPEST, July 15 (Reuters) - Hungary is eligible for recovery funds from the European Union and debates about a new child protection law should not have any effect on their disbursement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas was referring to a new Hungarian law banning schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, which has triggered widespread condemnation in Europe.

He also told a government briefing that the government was not willing to change its stance that sexual education is right of parents.

Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:10 AM UTCBiden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeEU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions
EuropeMore than 20 die in floods in western Europe, dozens missing
Europe'Freedom day' or 'Anxiety day'? England to end COVID-19 curbs
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules