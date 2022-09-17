Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week -PM aide

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff speaks during an interview in his office in Budapest, Hungary on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to EU funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Saturday.

Gergely Gulyas said the government would ask parliament to approve the legislation via a fast-track process, with the new laws scheduled to take effect in November.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Pravin Char

