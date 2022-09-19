Hungary submits bills to meet commitments made to EU - justice minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga gives a joint press conference during a General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's government submitted a batch of legislation to parliament late on Monday in order to unlock billions of euros of European Union funds, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her official Facebook page.

She said the bill modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU anti-fraud office OLAF and rules affecting state asset management foundations. The government has said more legislation would come on Friday.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jonathan Oatis

