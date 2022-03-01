1 minute read
Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member -minister
BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday.
"Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to an initiative by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia. read more
Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens
