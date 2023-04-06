Hungary-Sweden relations are at a low point, Orban aide says















BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Bilateral relations between Sweden and Hungary are at a low point, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas told a media briefing on Thursday, calling on Stockholm to take steps to boost confidence.

Finland and its neighbour Sweden applied together last year to join NATO, but Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary. Hungary cites grievances over Swedish criticism of Orban's record on democracy and rule of law.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori











