Hungary on track to meet all commitments made to secure deal on EU funds -minister















BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's Development Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that informal feedback from Brussels showed that they are content with the Hungarian commitments made in order to secure a deal on European Union funds.

Navracsics, who is in charge of talks with Brussels, told a conference that the government was on track to implement all its 17 commitments in the form of legislation to cut corruption risks. EU countries earlier this month approved an extension of the deadline for deciding on financial sanctions against Hungary by two months until mid-December.

Reporting by Krisztina Than











