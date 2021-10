Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hungary will help Romania treat 50 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday. Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated at two Hungarian hospitals and the countries would work out the logistics over the coming days. Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.