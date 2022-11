BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary has a special relationship with Poland and is watching Polish developments "with great concern", Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Szijjarto said he had talked with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











