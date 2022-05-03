Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments - minister

Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - Hungary will not support sanctions that would make Russian oil and gas shipments to Hungary impossible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking in Kazakhstan, Szijjarto said Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline accounted for about 65% of the oil Hungary needed and there were no alternative supply routes that could replace that.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.