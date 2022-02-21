Hungary's governing Fidesz leads opposition by four points ahead of April vote -poll

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has pulled four percentage points ahead of the opposition alliance, according to a survey of voter intentions by the think-tank IDEA Institute published on Monday ahead of the April 3 parliamentary election.

The survey put total support for the alliance of six opposition parties at 34% and for the nationalist Fidesz of long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban at 38%.

Since the institute's January survey the governing party has lost one percentage point of its support while the opposition alliance has fallen three percentage points. The share of undecided voters has grown to 13% from 10% since January.

Orban will in April face a united opposition front for the first time since taking office with a landslide election win in 2010.

The opposition alliance includes the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, liberals and the formerly far-right, and now centre-right, Jobbik. Its candidate for prime minister is Peter Marki-Zay, an independent who is currently mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a town in southern Hungary.

According to the survey, the far-right Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) party added to its support and reached 5%, the threshold for getting into parliament.

Another fringe party, the Two-Tailed Dog Party (TTDP), scored 2% in the survey.

Reporting by Anita Komuves Editing by Mark Heinrich

