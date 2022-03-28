Hungary's governing Fidesz two points ahead of opposition alliance, according to poll

BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a two percentage point lead over an opposition alliance in a late March survey ahead of the April 3 election.

The poll, conducted by pollster Zavecz Research between March 23 and 25 and published by website Telex.hu on Monday, put support for nationalist Orban's Fidesz at 41% of the electorate, while the opposition alliance stood at 39%.

Both the governing party and the opposition gained 3 percentage points since Zavecz's previous survey in February while the share of undecided voters fell.

Orban faces a united, six-party opposition front for the first time since taking office in a 2010 election landslide.

The opposition alliance includes the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, liberals and the formerly far-right, now centre-right, Jobbik. Its candidate for prime minister is Peter Marki-Zay, an independent who is currently mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a town in southern Hungary.

Zavecz said that their research suggests that turnout will be high at the election, possibly reaching as much as 80%.

