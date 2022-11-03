Hungary's parliament will decide timing of Finland/Sweden NATO debate -minister

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament will decide on when to schedule a debate on the ratification of Finland's and Sweden's applications to join NATO, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference on Thursday.

Szijjarto said the government has done its job by submitting the relevant bill to parliament. Hungary and Turkey are the only members not to have ratified the applications.

Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks