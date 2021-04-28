Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeI paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson says

Reuters
1 minute read

British Prime Minister said on Wednesday he paid personally for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, although he did not clarify whether he had initially paid.

"The answer is I have covered the costs and ... of course there's an electoral commission investigating this and I can tell him I have conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code, and officials who have been kept been advising me throughout this whole thing," he told parliament.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 27, 2021 · 1:17 PM UTCEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote

EU lawmakers debated the post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and Britain for the last time on Tuesday, ahead of a vote that is expected to give the accord overwhelming approval.

EuropeIreland confident of solution for post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
EuropeUK's Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation
EuropeRussia expels diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of seven diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian envoys.

EuropeSwipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport