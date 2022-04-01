1 minute read
IAEA asks to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Ifax
April 1 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has requested that its specialists be authorised to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's atomic agency Rosatom as saying on Friday.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
