Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

IAEA asks to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Ifax

1 minute read

A view shows a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 17, 2022. Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 1 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has requested that its specialists be authorised to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's atomic agency Rosatom as saying on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.