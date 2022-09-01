IAEA chief Grossi leaves Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, 5 representatives remain- Ukraine's Energoatom

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi meets with journalists at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, Sept 1 (Reuters) - IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has left the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Energoatom wrote that five IAEA representatives will remain on the plant's territory, likely until Sept. 3.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

